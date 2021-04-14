Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGO. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

EGO opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $21,245,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

