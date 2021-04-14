Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.47% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CNS opened at GBX 12.65 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of £62.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall Threat Defense System family of products that provide protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

