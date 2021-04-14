Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.47% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CNS opened at GBX 12.65 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of £62.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86.
About Corero Network Security
