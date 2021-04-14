Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.57. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $575.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $696.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

