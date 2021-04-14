Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.57. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 103 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $575.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $696.88 million during the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
