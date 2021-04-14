Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $20.10

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $20.10 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.