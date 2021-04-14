Contrasting Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.70 $538.32 million $4.77 17.41 Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 2.08 $214.00 million $2.39 20.67

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Pinnacle West Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 18.03% 11.16% 3.33% Portland General Electric 7.67% 9.97% 3.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle West Capital and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 4 0 2.30 Portland General Electric 0 5 4 0 2.44

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus price target of $86.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $43.78, indicating a potential downside of 11.38%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Portland General Electric on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

