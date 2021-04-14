Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Compugen were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compugen by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Compugen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,081. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $606.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

