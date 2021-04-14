Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Announces $0.24 Semi-annual Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2362 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

CCU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 341,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,771. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

