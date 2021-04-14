Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 4962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,899,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

