Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 4962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,899,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
