CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 534,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $29,365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,980.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.