Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $78,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.