Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after acquiring an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after acquiring an additional 505,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,873,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,117. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.