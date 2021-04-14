Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Raised to $45.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Colfax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

CFX stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -859.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Colfax has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

