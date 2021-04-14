CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Cap of $42.29 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 139.4% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and $7.83 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00063782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00641967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036538 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.