Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price dropped by Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COHU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

