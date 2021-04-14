Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,199 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Cohu worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $8,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.