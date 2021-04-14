Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Stake Lifted by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.