Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 143,621 shares.The stock last traded at $48.00 and had previously closed at $48.15.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 334,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 48,427 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
