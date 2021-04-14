Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 143,621 shares.The stock last traded at $48.00 and had previously closed at $48.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 334,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 48,427 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

