Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

