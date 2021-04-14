Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $263.32. 5,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

