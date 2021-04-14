Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,376 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. 47,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,355. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

