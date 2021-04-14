Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 51.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,972,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

