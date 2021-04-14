Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 178.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $144.25. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,283. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

