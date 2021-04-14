Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 447 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,398. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

