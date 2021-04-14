Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

AMP traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $246.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

