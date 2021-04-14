CMS Energy’s (CMS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.