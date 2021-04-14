CME Group Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

CME opened at $205.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.04. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

