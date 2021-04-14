CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

