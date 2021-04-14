CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

