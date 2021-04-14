Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of GLO opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.04.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.