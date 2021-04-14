CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $735.84 million, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

