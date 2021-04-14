Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.54.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

