Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on C. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

