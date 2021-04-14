Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) to Neutral

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FELTY has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $11.22 on Monday. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.