Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.32 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

