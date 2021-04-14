Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $83.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,147. Popular has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $6,915,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

