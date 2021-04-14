Citigroup Boosts First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $120.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

FBP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 50,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 253,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

