Citigroup Boosts First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $120.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
FBP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 50,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.59.
In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 253,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
