Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 177,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 92,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 631,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,842,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

