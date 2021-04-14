Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Cintas has increased its dividend by 116.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $355.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

