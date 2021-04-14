Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $250.24 and last traded at $249.53, with a volume of 10984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.26.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $4,182,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cigna by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

