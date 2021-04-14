Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $175,531.25 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25.

On Monday, March 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $154,843.75.

On Friday, March 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $137,325.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $136,100.00.

CIEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,472. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.