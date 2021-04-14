CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.71.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

