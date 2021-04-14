CIBC Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) to Underperform

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

TSE OGI traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,803. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

