Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 125.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $267,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,833. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

