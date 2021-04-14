Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.60. 235,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.09 and a 200 day moving average of $259.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

