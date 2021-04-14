Chronos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. 98,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,772. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

