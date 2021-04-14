China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock remained flat at $$2.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. China HGS Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of China HGS Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

