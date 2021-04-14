Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Chimera Investment worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 126.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 132,545 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CIM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

