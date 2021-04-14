Chicago Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $52,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.28.

Facebook stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.52. 456,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

