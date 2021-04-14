Chicago Capital LLC Takes $9.05 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Planet Fitness by 42.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 5,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,787. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

