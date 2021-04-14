Chicago Capital LLC Sells 688 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $39,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 290,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $902.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,473. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $558.61 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $828.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.48.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

